Vice President Kashim Shettima has commended the donation of specialised communication equipment to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) by satellite internet provider Starlink....

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commended the donation of specialised communication equipment to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) by satellite internet provider Starlink.

Shettima described Nigeria’s collaboration with SpaceX’s Starlink—one of the world’s largest satellite internet constellations—as a strategic partnership that would significantly enhance emergency and disaster management in the country.

He said the initiative would improve NEMA’s response time and coordination, noting that effective communication remains critical during emergency interventions.

The Vice President made the remarks on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving a delegation comprising the technical team from NEMA and SpaceX, led by NEMA’s Director-General, Zubaida Umar.

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According to him, communication is central to human activity, particularly during emergencies such as floods and other disasters, where timely information can save lives.

He added that partnerships with technology providers like Starlink would strengthen Nigeria’s disaster response capacity and ensure more efficient coordination among emergency agencies.

The donation is expected to bolster NEMA’s operational capabilities, especially in remote or hard-to-reach areas where conventional communication infrastructure is limited.