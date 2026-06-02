Russia has launched one of its most intense aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent months, firing hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles in overnight strikes that killed at least 21 people and wounded scores of others.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the attack targeted multiple cities, including the capital, Kyiv, where residents were forced to seek shelter in metro stations amid sustained explosions and air raid sirens.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia deployed 73 missiles and 656 drones during the assault, with dozens penetrating the country’s air defence systems.

Officials reported that six people were killed in Kyiv alone, with at least 66 others injured, while 15 people, including two children, died in the southeastern city of Dnipro after a residential building collapsed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strikes and renewed calls for increased military support from Western allies, particularly the supply of advanced air defence systems.