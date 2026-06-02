The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to increasing women’s participation in governance and political leadership....

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to increasing women’s participation in governance and political leadership.

Mr Yilwatda gave the assurance while receiving a delegation of the party’s women leaders at the APC National Headquarters in Abuja.

The delegation, led by the National Women Leader, Mary Alile Idele, included zonal and state women leaders from across the federation.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, discussions focused on the role of women in strengthening the party and contributing to national development.

Mr Yilwatda said the APC was determined to secure more elective and appointive positions for women in the forthcoming political dispensation, noting that women have consistently demonstrated capacity, resilience, and loyalty to the party.

He described women as critical to the party’s success, acknowledging their contributions in mobilising support, strengthening party structures, and delivering electoral victories.

According to him, expanding opportunities for women to occupy leadership positions is essential for inclusive governance and sustainable development.

He further assured the delegation of his commitment to championing women’s interests within the party and government, stressing that creating opportunities for women today would shape the future for generations to come.