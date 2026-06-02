The Electoral Board of Real Madrid has dismissed allegations that only one candidate in the upcoming presidential election has access to the club’s electoral census, insisting that all procedures governing the June 7 election are being applied equally and in line with established regulations. The clarification was contained in a…...

The Electoral Board of Real Madrid has dismissed allegations that only one candidate in the upcoming presidential election has access to the club’s electoral census, insisting that all procedures governing the June 7 election are being applied equally and in line with established regulations.

The clarification was contained in a statement seen on Real Madrid’s official website on Tuesday, in response to comments made by presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme, who raised concerns over alleged unequal access to member data and questioned the integrity of the postal voting process.

According to the Electoral Board, no candidate has been granted access to the club’s electoral census.

“The Electoral Board has not provided the electoral census to any of the candidacies running in the elections scheduled for next June 7,” the statement said.

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It explained that both candidates were formally informed in writing of the procedure for communicating with club members, and added that Riquelme had also been briefed in person on the day he submitted his candidacy.

The board said the process for campaign communication is clearly defined under the election regulations, which require candidates to submit all materials to the Electoral Board for distribution to members.

“The regulations explain that the candidacies must provide the Electoral Board with the information, documentation, and materials they wish to send to the members, and the club takes responsibility for the distribution,” it stated.

The Electoral Board also confirmed that Monday, June 1 at 6:00 pm was set as the deadline for submission of all campaign materials to be circulated to members.

Responding to concerns about the integrity of postal voting, the board expressed “significant concern” over recent public remarks casting doubt on the safeguards in place.

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It referenced a prior written response to questions raised by Riquelme, stating that candidates may appoint accredited representatives to observe the custody of postal votes under strict security protocols.

“To enhance transparency and trust in the integrity of the postal vote custody procedure, the candidacies that request it may designate one of their duly accredited representatives to remain continuously near the access to the room designated for the custody of the votes,” the statement read.

It added that such monitoring would take place within secured areas of the club’s facilities and remain subject to applicable surveillance and data protection regulations.

The Electoral Board maintained that all materials distributed to members on behalf of candidates had been handled strictly in accordance with established procedures and electoral rules.

Reiterating its position, the board said it has complied rigorously with all applicable regulations throughout the electoral process and urged all stakeholders to respect the framework guiding the election as preparations continue ahead of the June 7 vote.