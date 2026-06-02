The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the National Institute for Sports (NIS) have agreed to collaborate on emergency preparedness and disaster risk reduction within Nigeria’s sports sector.

The agreement was reached during a meeting in Lagos between LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, and the Director-General of NIS, Philip Shaibu.

Oke-Osanyintolu commended Shaibu for what he described as a remarkable turnaround at the institute since assuming office, noting his track record in public service. He recalled Shaibu’s role in the establishment of the Edo State Emergency Management Agency, describing him as a result-oriented leader.

The LASEMA boss used the occasion to introduce the Lagos State Institute of Disaster Management to the NIS leadership, urging the institute to enrol its personnel for specialised training in athlete safety, paramedic services, and risk reduction in sports facilities.

He reiterated LASEMA’s mandate as the coordinating agency for emergency planning, mitigation, and response in Lagos State, adding that its partnerships with academic institutions, including the Lagos State University Institute of Disaster Management and Security Studies, reflect its commitment to knowledge-driven disaster management.

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“The purpose of this visit is to establish a mutually beneficial partnership with NIS. Sporting environments host large gatherings and high-intensity activity, which creates unique emergency risks. By working together, we can embed preparedness, early warning, and rapid response into sports administration nationwide,” he said.

In his response, Shaibu praised LASEMA’s leadership in emergency and disaster management, describing Lagos as a model for effective coordination given its population and operational complexity.

He disclosed that the institute is undergoing reforms aimed at repositioning it as a centre of excellence, including reviving infrastructure projects, reviewing its curriculum, and strengthening staff capacity. He added that new programmes in physiotherapy and paramedics have also been introduced.

“We recognise that athlete and spectator safety is non-negotiable. Partnering with LASEMA will strengthen our capacity to respond effectively to medical emergencies and disasters within training facilities, stadiums, and competitions,” Shaibu said.

Both organisations agreed to explore areas of cooperation, including training and capacity building for coaches, athletes, and administrators on first aid, crowd safety, and emergency response. Other areas include safety audits of NIS facilities across the six geopolitical zones, strengthening paramedic and medical support through LASEMA’s expertise, and developing safety standards for sporting events in line with global best practices.

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Shaibu further noted that the institute is expanding partnerships with local and international sports bodies, including the Confederation of African Football, as part of efforts to enhance its programmes and global relevance.