The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports that it arrested or detained renowned author and academic, Okey Ndibe, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The agency said Ndibe was neither arrested nor detained on June 1, 2026, explaining that his interaction with its operatives was part of…...

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports that it arrested or detained renowned author and academic, Okey Ndibe, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The agency said Ndibe was neither arrested nor detained on June 1, 2026, explaining that his interaction with its operatives was part of an ongoing review of longstanding watch-list records.

The clarification came after Ndibe disclosed on Facebook that he was detained by operatives of the agency at the airport on Monday, prompting concern among friends, colleagues and supporters

The clarification was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the DSS Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Favour Dozie.

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According to the service, the current Director-General had, upon assuming office, ordered a review of old Watch-List Actions (WLAs), some of which date back to the military era, to prevent Nigerians from facing unnecessary embarrassment during travel.

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The DSS explained that individuals previously placed on watchlists are routinely engaged as part of a process aimed at reviewing, downgrading and eventually removing their names from the list where appropriate.

It noted that the exercise is intended to determine whether the activities, travel history and current engagements of affected individuals still justify their inclusion on the watchlist.

The agency said Ndibe had been on its watchlist since January 29, 2013, but his case had since been reviewed and downgraded.

According to the statement, the airport interaction was conducted to facilitate the final stage of removing his details from the watchlist.

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“In the same vein, Prof Ndibe has been on Watchlist since January 29, 2013. Meanwhile, his case has been reviewed and downgraded. Thus, the interface with him at the airport, was geared towards the final delisting of his details from the Action,” the DSS said.

The service stated that the interaction lasted less than an hour, after which Ndibe was cleared and escorted.

It also pointed to Ndibe’s own social media account of the encounter, noting that he acknowledged the professionalism and courteous conduct of DSS operatives.

The agency further disclosed that several Nigerians, including journalists, had benefited from the ongoing review process.

It cited the case of Lanre Arogundade, whose name was removed from the watchlist in May 2025 after spending more than a decade on it.

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The DSS said it would continue reviewing old watch-list records to ensure fairness and compliance with the law, while encouraging affected individuals to formally contact its headquarters to facilitate the process.

The agency added that efforts to sanitise and update the watch-list system would continue regardless of whether formal requests were submitted by those affected.