Presidential spokesman Daniel Bwala has warned that allegations made by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar could have serious implications for Nigeria’s national security if found to be true. Bwala made the remarks on Tuesday in a post on X…...

Presidential spokesman Daniel Bwala has warned that allegations made by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar could have serious implications for Nigeria’s national security if found to be true.

Bwala made the remarks on Tuesday in a post on X while reacting to Lawal’s resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and his allegations that the party’s recent primaries were manipulated in favour of Atiku.

Questioning the credibility and basis of Lawal’s claims, Bwala wrote, “WOW, Is it ChatGPT or Grok that Babachir Lawal used in writing the ratio decidendi of his resignation from ADC? What he said about the candidate of ADC (if validated or verified) is scary and will undermine the national security of Nigeria.”

The presidential aide also took a swipe at the National Democratic Coalition (NDC), the platform Lawal is reportedly considering joining following his exit from the ADC. According to Bwala, the coalition’s preferred presidential candidate holds views that conflict with the principles of democracy and good governance.

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“The NDC that Babachir seeks to join also has a candidate whose ideological beliefs about democracy and good governance is equally a flawed thought-process and repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience,” he said.

Bwala further cited Lawal’s recent comments about Peter Obi, arguing that the former SGF’s earlier public statements were inconsistent with his current political stance.

“You need to hear in Babachir’s own words on Arise Primetime and Channels TV interviews about Peter Obi which aired only few weeks ago, to understand what in law we call ‘confessional statement’,” Bwala stated.

He also dismissed the opposition coalition’s claims of unity ahead of the 2027 general election, contending that recent events had exposed deep divisions within the alliance.

“Just two or three months ago, these people were talking about how they were made from heaven as one indivisible and indisoluble coalition sent by God to come and rescue Nigeria; and alas all their intentions and plans have been exposed,” he wrote.

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According to Bwala, the developments have reinforced the political advantage of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the next presidential contest.

“With this, the choice for 2027 has never been more clearer. President Tinubu in all honesty is a million miles ahead of them. Take this to the bank and cash it,” he added.

Lawal had announced his resignation from the ADC on Monday, alleging that the party’s primaries were “massively rigged” in favour of Atiku and his supporters.

He also pledged to work with like-minded political figures to prevent the former vice president from securing the presidency in 2027.