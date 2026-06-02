Joint Labour Union have staged protest in Ibadan to demand the release of victims abducted from public schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, on May 15. The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions calling for the immediate release of all the victims from captivity. READ ALSO: Police Arrest…...

Joint Labour Union have staged protest in Ibadan to demand the release of victims abducted from public schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, on May 15.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions calling for the immediate release of all the victims from captivity.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Two Over False Bandit Attack Report in Oyo Community

The protesters are urging the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the victims and reunite them with their families as quickly as possible.

Details later…