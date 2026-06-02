The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to all formations and operational units of the Command to track down and arrest the armed attackers responsible for the killing of two police officers during a deadly ambush on Sunday night....

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to all formations and operational units of the Command to track down and arrest the armed attackers responsible for the killing of two police officers during a deadly ambush on Sunday night.

The attack, which involved the convoy of the Chief of Staff to Governor Charles Soludo, Ben Nwankwo, reportedly occurred along the Amansea–Ufuma axis early hour, leaving two police officers dead and several civilians affected, but the Chief of Staff escaped unhurt.

The directive was handed down during an emergency security meeting held at the State Police Command Headquarters in Awka, where senior officers and heads of operational units were briefed on the urgency of the situation.

Addressing officers, CP Orutugu described the assault as a direct attack on the authority of the state and promised that it would not go unanswered.

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He announced the launch of what he termed “Operation Fish Them Out,” stressing that criminal elements would no longer be allowed to exploit the cover of night to carry out violent attacks in the state.

The police chief stressed that he could not remain silent while officers under his command continued to lose their lives in the line of duty, insisting that the slain officers must be avenged through swift operational action.

Orutugu raised concerns over emerging criminal tactics, warning that intelligence reports indicated that some attackers now disguise themselves in police and military uniforms to carry out illicit operations.

The Commissioner cautioned motorists and commuters using the Amansea–Ufuma Road, describing it as a vulnerable and isolated route that has increasingly become a hotspot for criminal ambushes.

He urged travellers to exercise heightened caution when moving through the axis, especially at night.

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Despite the unfortunate development, CP Orutugu reassured residents that the Command remains fully committed and operationally prepared to restore normalcy and ensure the safety of lives and property across the state.

He expressed confidence that decisive breakthroughs would be achieved within the 48-hour window, noting that intensified intelligence-led operations had already commenced.

Security analysts say the latest attack underscores the growing audacity of armed groups operating within parts of Anambra, particularly along isolated highways, raising renewed concerns over the safety of public officials and commuters.

The police Command, however, maintains that coordinated security responses are underway and that those behind the attack will be brought to justice without delay.