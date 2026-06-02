The leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has spilled into Kwara state as the party has produced two separate governorship candidates for the 2027 election....

The leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has spilled into Kwara state as the party has produced two separate governorship candidates for the 2027 election.

The party had last week Sunday announced Engineer Kale Kawu Agaka as its standard-bearer, while the faction loyal to the Turaki-led national leadership of the party nominated Alhaji Ladi Hassan as its governorship candidate on Sunday two days ago.

Alhaji Hassan emerged from the Kabir Turaki (SAN)-led faction of the PDP, while Kale Kawu won the ticket from the Abdulrahman Mohammed’s side.

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This may lead to a prolonged legal and political battle over which ticket will be recognized by the electoral body with the emergence of two candidates from the same party.

Speaking on the development, the Kwara state secretary of the PDP, Kayode Abdulrahman, said that the factional PDP governorship candidate was sponsored by non-PDP members in the state to destabilise the party.

The party secretary said that Mr. Ladi Hassan got nomination form from the PDP and participated in the party’s governorship primaries where he lost.

“For him to have gone to emerge as a governorship candidate in the fake PDP that’s not recognized by the INEC speaks volumes. He must have been sponsored by people outside our party. But I assure you they can’t succeed”.

The latest development is expected to have significant implications for the political landscape in Kwara State as preparations for the general elections gather momentum.