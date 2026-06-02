President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja after the Eid-el-Kabir holiday in Lagos, during which he undertook a series of important political, governmental, and national engagements....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja after the Eid-el-Kabir holiday in Lagos, during which he undertook a series of important political, governmental, and national engagements.

President Bola Tinubu, whose plane touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at exactly 5:17 pm, was received by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu; and other senior government officials.

During the holiday period, the President received the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and several groups for the traditional Sallah homage, including the leadership of the Senate, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum under the leadership of its Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; APC stakeholders from Oyo State, including its governorship candidate, Sen. Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, as well as APC candidates for the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly from Lagos State, also visited the President.

President Tinubu on Monday attended the International Fleet Review at Eko Atlantic City Waterfront as part of activities commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Nigerian Navy. He commissioned three Nigerian Naval vessels: NNS Oloibiri, NNS Mambila, and NNS Gurara on the occasion.

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On the same day, the President also received His Excellency Romuald Wadagni, President of the Republic of Benin, in a meeting that reinforced the longstanding bond of friendship, regional cooperation, and economic partnership between the neighbouring countries.

Before the Eid-el-Kabir holiday, the President had also visited Lagos to participate in the primaries of the All Progressives Congress, electing candidates for the state house of assembly, governor, House of Representatives, the senate and the presidency.

President Tinubu voted in Lagos at his own primary and was overwhelmingly endorsed nationwide by close to 11 million voters as the party’s torchbearer in the 2027 presidential election.