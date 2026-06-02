The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, has stepped down from his position....

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, has stepped down from his position.

His resignation follows his emergence as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress in his home State of Rivers.

Chinda, a ranking member of the House and a prominent figure in the opposition, has played a key role in coordinating minority lawmakers and articulating their position on major legislative issues.

His exit to the All Progressives Congress will trigger consultations among opposition parties in the House of Representatives to nominate a replacement in line with parliamentary procedures.

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The Minority Leader is a critical position responsible for leading opposition strategy, engaging the majority leadership, and providing alternative policy direction during legislative debates.

Further details on the possible successor are expected to emerge in the coming hours.