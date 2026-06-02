Governor Ademola Adeleke has reassured residents of Osun State that his administration has taken proactive measures to secure schools across the state, urging the public to disregard recent false alarms about alleged school kidnappings in some communities. In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor described the rumour…...

Governor Ademola Adeleke has reassured residents of Osun State that his administration has taken proactive measures to secure schools across the state, urging the public to disregard recent false alarms about alleged school kidnappings in some communities.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor described the rumour as the handiwork of mischievous opposition elements. He stated that fact-checks conducted across the state, including border communities, confirmed that no kidnapping incident had occurred.

Governor Adeleke urged residents to go about their normal activities without fear, noting that his administration has put in place adequate measures to ensure the safety of all schools in the state.

According to him, he Ministry of Education, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, has developed and is implementing a comprehensive security strategy to safeguard schools across the state.

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He further appealed to parents and guardians not to panic, stressing that the alarm was false and aimed at creating unnecessary tension and unrest in the state.

The governor also disclosed that the Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) inherited from the previous administration have been fully refurbished and are ready for deployment to strengthen security operations across the state.

Despite the government’s assurances, panic was reported in some parts of the state as parents and guardians rushed to schools to pick up their children and wards following the circulation of the false report of a bandit invasion.

As at the time of filling this report, the State Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the matter