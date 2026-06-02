Former Chief of Army Staff and ex-Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (rtd), has expressed confidence that Nigerian security agencies have the technological capability to track down bandits and kidnappers operating openly across the country. Buratai made the remarks on Monday during an interview on TVC’s Beyond the…...

Former Chief of Army Staff and ex-Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (rtd), has expressed confidence that Nigerian security agencies have the technological capability to track down bandits and kidnappers operating openly across the country.

Buratai made the remarks on Monday during an interview on TVC’s Beyond the Headlines, where he questioned why security forces appear unable to locate criminal groups that publicly showcase their activities and communicate through social media platforms.

He said it was difficult to accept that authorities could trace ordinary citizens and online influencers, yet struggle to identify armed groups who openly display their operations and share content from their hideouts.

“I don’t think they failed to locate. If they can locate ordinary citizens or social media influencers, I don’t believe they can locate these bandits that flaunt their loot or whatever activities they do,” he said.

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While he stopped short of directly accusing security agencies of negligence, Buratai suggested that operational considerations and strategic decisions may be influencing the pace and visibility of counter-banditry operations.

The retired general stressed the need for continuous improvement in Nigeria’s security system, calling for sustained investment in training, recruitment, and welfare of personnel across all security agencies.

“There must be capacity building of all the security agencies, and continuously,” he said, adding that the country also requires an increased number of trained operatives and police officers to meet growing security demands.

Buratai further noted that Nigeria’s military already has elite units trained for complex rescue and counter-terrorism missions, including the Navy’s Special Boat Service and the Army’s Special Forces.

However, he explained that concerns about hostage safety and potential collateral damage often shape the execution of such operations.

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He also called for a strengthened counter-terrorism framework, urging the expansion of the National Counter Terrorism Centre under the Office of the National Security Adviser.

According to him, establishing state-level branches equipped with modern technology and operational infrastructure would improve coordination among security agencies and enhance national response to insecurity.