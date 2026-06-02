In a statement issued on Monday, the Navy said the intervention dealt a significant blow to crude oil theft and illegal refining, which have continued to undermine Nigeria’s oil production and economic stability.

According to the service, the illegal sites were dismantled, while equipment used in the refining process was destroyed in line with extant regulations.

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The Navy reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining operations aimed at combating oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other forms of economic sabotage in the region.

https://x.com/NigerianNavy/status/2061778102984863792

It also warned perpetrators to desist from illegal activities, stressing that security forces would continue to intensify surveillance and enforcement operations across the waterways.

Operation Delta Sentinel is part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to curb crude oil theft and protect critical national assets in the Niger Delta.