A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has criticised a factional convention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the event as disorganised and lacking credibility. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Fani-Kayode said the gathering reflected deep divisions within the party and raised doubts about its preparedness for the…...

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has criticised a factional convention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the event as disorganised and lacking credibility.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Fani-Kayode said the gathering reflected deep divisions within the party and raised doubts about its preparedness for the 2027 general elections.

“I watched a faction of the ADC conducting what they described as their party Convention a few days ago & it was pitiful,” he wrote.

He alleged that the venue was overcrowded and poorly equipped, with attendees forced to cope with uncomfortable conditions.

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“I saw an overcrowded hall filled with hot, sweaty men & women. They wore orange caps & were using pamphlets & brochures to fan themselves because the building had no functional air-conditioning system.”

Fani-Kayode further claimed that the event was marred by confusion and tension, recounting an incident involving a senior party figure who mistakenly referenced another political party during his remarks.

“One of their more elderly leaders got on the stage, took the microphone and screamed ‘APC’ after which he suddenly remembered that he had left APC years earlier & that he was actually in an ADC Convention!” he said.

“Pin drop silence hit the crowd, one man shouted that the embattled elder should ask God for forgiveness,” he added, noting, “I actually felt sorry for the elder because anyone can make a mistake.”

He also criticised remarks allegedly made by another speaker at the event.

“even if we field a corpse we will defeat Tinubu in 2027.”

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According to Fani-Kayode, such statements reflect unrealistic expectations within the party, which he said lacks cohesion and discipline.

Comparing the opposition with the ruling camp, he expressed confidence in the chances of President Bola Tinubu in the next election.

“If that is the best they can do then President Tinubu has already won the 2027 election. By 12.00 noon it will be over,” he said.

He also echoed earlier criticisms of the convention, describing it as a “street Convention,” and concluded with a dismissive assessment of the party’s prospects.

“Bottom line? The ADC ain’t going nowhere!”