The Delta State Police Command has recorded a breakthrough in its investigation into a kidnapping incident that occurred on February 1, 2026, with the arrest of suspects and the recovery of firearms. In a Friday statement signed by SP Bright Edafe, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the incident occurred at…...

The Delta State Police Command has recorded a breakthrough in its investigation into a kidnapping incident that occurred on February 1, 2026, with the arrest of suspects and the recovery of firearms.

In a Friday statement signed by SP Bright Edafe, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the incident occurred at about 8 pm along the Warri–Sapele Road near Adeje Community, where a group of travellers was ambushed and abducted by armed hoodlums.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out under sustained pressure from the joint security team, which forced the kidnappers to abandon their victims, who were subsequently rescued unhurt.

The statement reads, “The incident was reported on 4 February 2026 at about 17:00 hours, following the abduction of a group of travellers who were ambushed by armed hoodlums. The assailants, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, forcefully took the victims into the bush. Two of the victims managed to escape and promptly raised an alarm, triggering a coordinated response involving the Police, the Nigerian Army, and local vigilantes.

“Acting swiftly on credible intelligence, operatives of Orerokpe Division arrested one Dafiaga Timothy (male) on the same day, 4 February 2026, while attempting to withdraw money using one of the victim’s ATM cards at a POS point in Adeje Community. The DPO Orerokpe Division was directed to transfer the case to CP-Special Assignment Team for discreet and further investigation.”

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Following sustained interrogation and technically generated intelligence, on 31 March 2026, operatives arrested additional members of the syndicate, including Samuel Omonigho (male), 31 years, in Kokori Community, Ethiope East Local Government Area, and Henry Christmas (male), 22 years, in Adeje Community, Okpe Local Government Area.

The statement further revealed that operatives of the command arrested two additional members of the syndicate, identified as a 24-year-old Ovo Wilson Junior, also known as “Sheboy”, in Mereje Community, Okpe Local Government Area, and a 36-year-old Emakpo Ubiaro Abel, in Ughwagba Community, Okpe Local Government Area.

According to the statement, investigation revealed that Emakpo Ubiaro Abel is a tricycle rider who conveys the gang members to and from their operational locations.

“Furthermore, on 13 April 2026 at about 0535hrs, operatives of CP-Special Assignment Team, acting on information obtained during interrogation, carried out a follow-up operation at a hideout located at Oka Junction, Agbarho, and a thorough search led to the recovery of one fabricated Beretta pistol loaded with three rounds of live ammunition and one locally made gun with seven live cartridges,” the statement revealed.

Police disclosed that the kidnapping syndicate has been linked to series of abduction and armed robbery incidents across Warri, Sapele, Agbarho, Ughelli, and adjoining areas.

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The Command Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the synergy between security agencies and the vigilance of community members which contributed to the success of the operations.