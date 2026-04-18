The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has dismissed reports alleging a ban on airtime borrowing and data advance services in Nigeria, describing the claims as false and misleading. In a statement issued by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, the Commission said it had not issued any…...

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has dismissed reports alleging a ban on airtime borrowing and data advance services in Nigeria, describing the claims as false and misleading.

In a statement issued by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, the Commission said it had not issued any directive restricting access to the telecom services.

The FCCPC clarified that the current situation is linked to the implementation of the Digital Economy and Online Network (DEON) Consumer Lending Regulations introduced in July 2025, aimed at addressing exploitative practices in the sector.

According to the Commission, the regulations were designed to curb hidden charges, unexplained deductions, and abusive recovery methods, while promoting transparency and fair competition among service providers.

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It noted that despite multiple compliance extensions granted to operators until January 5, 2026, some companies failed to regularise their services in line with the new framework.

The Commission stressed that any disruption being experienced by consumers is not the result of a government ban but decisions taken by non-compliant operators.

Reaffirming its mandate, the FCCPC said it remains committed to protecting consumers from unfair financial practices and urged Nigerians to disregard what it described as sensational and inaccurate reports capable of undermining regulatory efforts.