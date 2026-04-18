The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, has issued a stern warning to officers against harassment, extortion and other forms of misconduct, as part of renewed efforts to strengthen professionalism within the Command. Sanusi gave the directive during an emergency security meeting held on April…...

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, has issued a stern warning to officers against harassment, extortion and other forms of misconduct, as part of renewed efforts to strengthen professionalism within the Command.

Sanusi gave the directive during an emergency security meeting held on April 17, 2026, with Area and Tactical Commanders at the FCT Police Headquarters in Garki II, Abuja.

The meeting, which began at about 2:30 p.m., focused on reviewing security operations, improving professionalism, and consolidating gains in crime reduction across the territory.

While commending officers for their efforts, the police chief noted that crime rates in the FCT have remained relatively low in recent times but urged personnel to remain vigilant and proactive.

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He reiterated the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, on strict adherence to professional standards.

Sanusi warned that acts such as extortion and harassment of citizens would not be tolerated under any circumstance, directing Area Commanders to ensure the instructions are enforced across all divisions.

He further stressed that supervisory officers would be held accountable for misconduct by their subordinates.

In a move to enforce discipline, the CP directed the Commander of the X-Squad to intensify monitoring operations, stating that any officer found culpable would be “promptly arrested and made to face appropriate disciplinary actions.”

The commissioner also announced a structural overhaul of tactical operations within the Command, disclosing that all tactical teams have been dissolved and merged into a single unit.

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The new unit, known as the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), will handle responses to violent crimes across the FCT to ensure better coordination and efficiency.

Sanusi also called on residents to support security efforts by cooperating with law enforcement agencies and reporting suspicious activities.

He cautioned against provoking confrontations with police officers for the purpose of recording and sharing such incidents online, noting that officers remain committed to protecting lives and property.

The FCT Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining peace and security through proactive policing measures across the territory.