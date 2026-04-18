Coventry City have secured promotion to the Premier League, becoming the first Championship side to confirm a return to the top flight this season after a dramatic 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Friday night. The result ensured a historic comeback for the club under manager Frank Lampard, ending a…...

Coventry City have secured promotion to the Premier League, becoming the first Championship side to confirm a return to the top flight this season after a dramatic 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Friday night.

The result ensured a historic comeback for the club under manager Frank Lampard, ending a 25-year absence from England’s elite division.

Coventry’s promotion hopes were briefly in doubt when Blackburn took the lead through Ryoya Morishita, putting the visitors under pressure.

However, defender Bobby Thomas rescued the decisive point late in the game, rising to head home a free-kick and seal promotion.

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The achievement marks a remarkable turnaround for the club, which has endured three relegations, cycled through 15 permanent managers including two spells under Mark Robins and played at four different home grounds over the years.

After decades of instability, Coventry have now completed their long journey back to the top tier of English football.

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Frank Lampard was moved by his side’s promotion back to the Premier League.

“I’m proud. Sometimes, all managers talk about the players, but I am proud, and I’m proud of myself and the staff.

“The boys, me, Chris and Joe, drove up 15 months ago or whatever in a people carrier, and we went into a bit of an unknown, as you always go into a job.

“We’ve fallen in love with the players, how they’ve reacted, the fan base, how it’s reacted. So it’s right up there for me for what I may have achieved. I was fortunate to be in great Chelsea teams.

“Winning the Champions League and winning leagues was amazing. Sometimes I could thank Didier Drogba or John Terry for that.

“Now, to do this with this club in the circumstances that we’ve done it, for me, overachieving. I’m not belittling the players there. They’ve raised their game up by pure work, and I’m very proud to be the manager of that.”