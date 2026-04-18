Nigeria’s rising cycling sensation, Godwin Grace Osaretin, has clinched victory in Stage 5 of the Tour du Burkina Faso, further underlining her rapid emergence as one of Africa’s most promising young athletes. Her latest triumph marks another milestone in what has been described as a remarkable journey, transitioning from humble…...

Nigeria’s rising cycling sensation, Godwin Grace Osaretin, has clinched victory in Stage 5 of the Tour du Burkina Faso, further underlining her rapid emergence as one of Africa’s most promising young athletes.

Her latest triumph marks another milestone in what has been described as a remarkable journey, transitioning from humble beginnings as a wheelbarrow pusher to becoming a national and continental junior champion.

Osaretin first gained widespread attention at the 2024 National Sports Festival in Ogun State, where she stunned spectators by defeating Ese Ukpeseraye to win gold in the Women’s 200m Sprint Final.

She built on that success with another gold medal in the women’s road race at the African School Games in Annaba, Algeria, consolidating her dominance among junior competitors on the continent.

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Her Stage 5 win at the Tour du Burkina Faso now signals a steady rise on the international stage, as she continues to build momentum and gain recognition beyond Nigeria.