Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has unveiled a new grassroots political movement aimed at mobilising support ahead of the 2027 general elections. Fintiri said the initiative is designed to galvanise votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates. Speaking to party members at the state congress in…...

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has unveiled a new grassroots political movement aimed at mobilising support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Fintiri said the initiative is designed to galvanise votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates.

Speaking to party members at the state congress in Yola on Saturday, the governor declared Adamawa firmly under the control of the APC, following what he described as a sweeping political realignment that has reshaped party structures across the state.

He noted that the integration of defectors many from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) marked the culmination of a rapid but “revealing” political shift.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the process evolved from cooperation to full “fusion,” resulting in a unified party structure spanning ward, local government, and state levels.

The governor explained that the APC adjusted its internal processes to accommodate the influx of new members, including delaying its congress timetable in Adamawa to allow for negotiations and structural harmonisation.

“We have advanced beyond alignment,” he said. “We are now one strong, united party.”

Fintiri also used the occasion to consolidate his authority within the party, declaring himself its leader in the state and pledging to deliver Adamawa to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

As part of this effort, he announced the formation of the “Adamawa Renewed Hope 226 Movement,” a political platform intended to mobilise support across all 226 wards in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the structure would bring together government officials, local administrators, and party supporters into a coordinated campaign network, with a formal launch expected soon.

The governor further called on existing political groups aligned with both the APC and the president to dissolve into the new movement, warning that those who fail to integrate risk political irrelevance.