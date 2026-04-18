The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has issued a strong warning to broadcasters over what it described as rising cases of unethical conduct among presenters and programme anchors, cautioning that violations of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code will attract sanctions ahead of the 2027 general elections. In a statement released on Friday,…...

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has issued a strong warning to broadcasters over what it described as rising cases of unethical conduct among presenters and programme anchors, cautioning that violations of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code will attract sanctions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement released on Friday, the commission said it had observed a disturbing decline in professionalism across news, current affairs and political programmes, with some presenters breaching standards of fairness, balance and neutrality.

According to the NBC, there has been an increase in cases where anchors present personal opinions as facts, fail to provide equal opportunity for opposing views, and allow the broadcast of inflammatory or divisive content.

“Henceforth, any anchor or presenter found to have expressed personal opinion as fact, bullied or intimidated a guest, denied fair hearing to opposing views, or otherwise compromised neutrality, shall be deemed to have committed a Class B breach,” the commission said.

The regulator stressed that editorial responsibility lies solely with broadcast organisations, noting that such responsibility cannot be transferred to guests, even during live programmes.

It said the warning became necessary following a sustained rise in breaches of the broadcasting code, raising concerns that media platforms were increasingly being used in ways that undermine professionalism and the dissemination of accurate information.

The NBC also expressed concern over the use of broadcast platforms by political actors to air content capable of inciting disorder, spreading hate speech and threatening national unity.

Reaffirming its stance, the commission said it would enforce strict compliance with all provisions of the code, warning that any broadcast deemed inflammatory, divisive or unsubstantiated would attract regulatory sanctions.

As political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 polls, the commission urged broadcasters to uphold ethical standards and promote responsible discourse, ensuring that the airwaves remain platforms for credible information and national cohesion.