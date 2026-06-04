Liverpool have appointed Andoni Iraola as their new head coach....

Liverpool have appointed Andoni Iraola as their new head coach.

Iraola has signed a two-year deal at Anfield and will succeed Arne Slot, who was sacked just a year after winning the Premier League.

The process was being led by sporting director Richard Hughes, who appointed Iraola at Bournemouth in 2023 before he moved to Anfield the following year.

“I’m really excited, really excited,” Iraola told the club’s website.

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“Because obviously you know about Liverpool, you know that it’s a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest in the world.

“But feeling inside and understanding a little bit more of this club, I always thought it’s a special club.

“You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool.

“But obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles. I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It’s difficult to find it. So, really excited to start.”