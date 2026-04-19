The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has apologised for the delay in releasing the second batch of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results. In a statement issued on Saturday, JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, said the delay affected candidates who sat for the examination on Friday,…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has apologised for the delay in releasing the second batch of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

In a statement issued on Saturday, JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, said the delay affected candidates who sat for the examination on Friday, April 17.

Benjamin explained that the results were not released as scheduled earlier due to the unavailability of the Board’s Chief Executive, who was engaged in an important assignment, and assured candidates that the results would be available before nightfall on Sunday, the 19th of April.

He wrote, “We sincerely apologise for the delay in releasing the results for Friday, 17th April, which is the second batch in the series as earlier promised. Our Chief Executive was unavailable due to an important engagement, but would be in the office today, and we assure you that the results will be released later today, surely before nightfall.”

He added, “We also extend our heartfelt apologies to those who stayed up waiting for the release. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Fabian Benjamin, Ph.D., OrgExpert PCA, JAMB.”

TVC News previously reported that JAMB announced that the results of candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on April 16 will be released on Friday, April 17.

In a brief notice, the Board’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, said an official announcement would be made once the results are available.

He added that the results would also be published on the Board’s official platforms for candidates to access.