The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18. In a Sunday statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the board disclosed that a total of 1,264,940 results…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18.

In a Sunday statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the board disclosed that a total of 1,264,940 results from the two days have been made available for candidates to check.

“The results of candidates who sat the examination on Friday, 17 April and Saturday, 18 April 2026 have now been released. A total of 1,264,940 results from these two days are available for candidates to check/view,” the statement read.

The board also recalled that it had earlier released the results of candidates who sat for the examination on Thursday, April 16.

The board also directs candidates to view their scores following the stated result-checking guidelines.

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The statement added, “To view their results, candidates should send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the phone (SIM)number they used to register for the 2026 UTME.

“The Board had earlier released 632,752 results of candidates who sat the examination on Thursday, 16 April 2026. This brings the total number of results released so far to 1,897,692.”

TVC News previously reported that JAMB apologised for the delay in releasing the second batch of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

In a statement issued on Saturday, JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, said the delay affected candidates who sat for the examination on Friday, April 17.

Benjamin explained that the results were not released as scheduled earlier due to the unavailability of the Board’s Chief Executive, who was engaged in an important assignment, and assured candidates that the results would be available before nightfall on Sunday, the 19th of April.