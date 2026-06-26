The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has approved the creation of a special court dedicated to the trial of cultism and kidnapping cases in the state. In a report by The Nation, the approval was announced in a statement issued on June 25, 2026, by the Chief…...

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has approved the creation of a special court dedicated to the trial of cultism and kidnapping cases in the state.

In a report by The Nation, the approval was announced in a statement issued on June 25, 2026, by the Chief Registrar of the Edo State High Court, B.O. Osawaru.

The development follows Governor Monday Okpebholo’s announcement on June 18, 2026, during the parade of suspected kidnappers and cultists by the Edo State Police Command, that his administration would establish a dedicated court to fast-track the prosecution of offenders. The governor also declared that he would sign the death warrant of any person convicted of kidnapping and sentenced to death by hanging in accordance with the law.

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According to the statement, the new court, to be known as “Special Criminal Court 1,” will commence operations on July 1, 2026, and will sit in Benin City, the state capital.

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Osawaru explained that the court was established following a formal request by the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to strengthen the prosecution of offences linked to cultism and kidnapping, as well as enhance the administration of criminal justice in the state.

“The Special Criminal Court 1 is hereby established with effect from Wednesday, July 1, 2026, to handle offences relating to cultism, kidnapping, and any other matters as may be assigned by the Honourable Chief Judge,” the statement read.

Subsequently, the governor formally wrote to the Chief Judge on June 19, 2026, requesting the constitution of the special court. The request was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor.

The letter, titled “Request for the Constitution of a Special Court for Offences Relating to Cultism and Kidnapping,” noted that the initiative was part of the government’s resolve to curb criminal activities and ensure swift dispensation of justice.

The directive also called on the Chief Judge to assign three judges, or any number considered necessary, to oversee proceedings at the special court.

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The new court is expected to accelerate the prosecution and determination of cultism and kidnapping cases, as the Edo State Government intensifies efforts to tackle the rising incidence of both crimes.