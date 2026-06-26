A proposed rematch between boxing greats Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao has been postponed indefinitely, Pacquiao’s camp in the Philippines announced on Friday. According to a report by AFP, The announcement came after ESPN reported that Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition bout in Greece had been cancelled following a legal injunction sought…...

A proposed rematch between boxing greats Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao has been postponed indefinitely, Pacquiao’s camp in the Philippines announced on Friday.

According to a report by AFP, The announcement came after ESPN reported that Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition bout in Greece had been cancelled following a legal injunction sought by an events company linked to the planned Pacquiao rematch.

The former world champions, whose blockbuster 2015 fight generated 4.6 million pay-per-view purchases, have been embroiled in a dispute over the nature of the proposed September showdown. The disagreement intensified after Mayweather announced that the bout, which had been unveiled by Netflix, would only be an exhibition, a claim Pacquiao has strongly rejected.

On Friday, the Pacquiao camp released a statement blaming the postponement on “a volatile mix of federal lawsuits, scheduling overbooks, and financial gridlock completely surrounding the Mayweather camp”.

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Events company CSI sued Mayweather last week seeking to recover at least $4.65 million the company says it paid the fighter for exclusive rights to promote the Pacquiao rematch and an exhibition bout with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson that failed to materialise.

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Friday’s statement said the earliest a Pacquiao-Mayweather fight could now take place would be early 2027.

“Should Mayweather and CSI settle their internal contract disputes out of court, promoters will immediately pivot to rescheduling a postponed exhibition between Mayweather and Mike Tyson, tentatively targeting September 12,” the Pacquiao team statement said.

Mayweather, 49, retired from boxing in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record.

He was to have fought an exhibition against Greek kickboxing star Mike Zambidis on Saturday in a pay-per-view event to be held at the Telekon Center at the OAKA Olympic Complex in Athens.

The now-shelved Pacquiao bout would have rematched the fighters in the top money-spinner in boxing history.