At least 920 people were killed and more than 3,300 others injured after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed on Friday. According to a report by ABC News, the twin earthquakes, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, struck within seconds of each other off Venezuela’s coast.…...

At least 920 people were killed and more than 3,300 others injured after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed on Friday.

According to a report by ABC News, the twin earthquakes, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, struck within seconds of each other off Venezuela’s coast. The powerful tremors caused widespread destruction, toppling buildings in the capital, Caracas, and forcing residents to flee into the streets in panic.

Responders are undertaking “intensive rescue operations” on Thursday, searching for people thought to be under the rubble, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said.

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes has climbed to 920, while more than 3,300 people have been injured, according to Jorge Rodriguez, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities said more than 50,000 people have been listed on an official online portal created to help trace those reported missing in the aftermath of the disaster.

Meanwhile, the first aircraft carrying U.S. search-and-rescue personnel arrived in Venezuela on Friday, officials confirmed.

Read Also: 32 Dead, Hundreds Injured After Powerful Venezuela Quakes

The 80-member deployment, organised by Urban Search and Rescue Virginia Task Force 1, comprises firefighters, doctors, structural engineers and specially trained search-and-rescue dogs to assist with recovery operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team will being sent to the “hardest-hit areas,” according to the U.S. Embassy in Caracas.

“Priorities include establishing a base of operations & working with the Venezuelan authorities to ensure our operations meet their needs,” Urban Search and Rescue Virginia Task Force 1 said in an X post.