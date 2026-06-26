Nigeria and the Philippines are seeking to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, labour mobility, information technology, oil and gas, tourism and other strategic sectors as both countries deepen their 65-year diplomatic relationship....

Nigeria and the Philippines are seeking to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, labour mobility, information technology, oil and gas, tourism and other strategic sectors as both countries deepen their 65-year diplomatic relationship.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed this after receiving the Philippine Ambassador to Nigeria, Mersole J. Mellejor, in Abuja.

In a post on her official X handle on Friday, June 26, the minister said the meeting provided another opportunity to reaffirm the longstanding diplomatic ties between both countries while exploring areas of mutual interest.

“Pleased to receive in audience, the Ambassador of Philippines to Nigeria, H.E. Mersole J. Mellejor, another opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to 65 years of diplomatic relations between our two Nations,” she wrote.

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According to Bianca, discussions focused on expanding economic cooperation following a recent increase in trade between the two countries.

“We explored pathways to boost economic cooperation, following a recent $300 million trade surge and discussed expanding partnerships in Agriculture, Labor mobility, information technology, business process outsourcing (BPO), tourism, hospitality and hotel management as well as maritime affairs,” she said.

The minister also revealed that the Philippine envoy informed her that about 9,000 Nigerian students are currently studying in the Philippines.

“Ambassador Mellejor highlighted that there are currently about 9,000 Nigerian students studying in the Philippines, and Nigeria commends the Philippine government for its support and welfare initiatives in this regard,” she stated.

The Minister added that both countries are also exploring new areas of collaboration in the energy sector and human capital development.

“Our two nations continue to explore new partnerships in oil and gas as well as in technical training, innovation and capacity building initiatives,” she said.