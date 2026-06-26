President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2026 into law, introducing a new legal framework aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s digital identity ecosystem, enhancing cybersecurity and supporting the country’s digital economy. The statement, signed by the Head of Corporate Communications at the National Identity Management…...

L-R: Julius Ihonvbere, Chairman House Committee on Basic Education, Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Uche Kalu, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, President Bola Tinubu, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Ojo, Director-General of National Identity Management Commission, Abisoye Coker-Odusote and World Bank Country Representative, Taimur Samad during the signing of NIMC 2026 Act by President Tinubu on Friday at the State House

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2026 into law, introducing a new legal framework aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s digital identity ecosystem, enhancing cybersecurity and supporting the country’s digital economy.

The statement, signed by the Head of Corporate Communications at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Dr. Kayode Adegoke, noted that one of the defining features of the legislation is the designation of NIMC as the Root Certification Authority for Nigeria’s National Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). According to the Commission, the law establishes NIMC as the nation’s trusted authority responsible for secure digital identity, authentication and electronic trust services across government and private-sector platforms.

The statement reads in part: ” The new Act repeals and replaces the NIMC Act of 2007. It establishes a modern, forward-looking legal framework that aligns Nigeria’s identity ecosystem with global best practices, emerging technologies and the demands of a rapidly evolving digital economy.

“A defining feature of the new Act is the designation of NIMC as the Root Certification Authority for Nigeria’s National Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), thereby establishing the Commission as the nation’s trusted authority responsible for underpinning secure digital identity, authentication and electronic trust services across government and private-sector digital platforms. The Act further empowers NIMC to ensure secure, interoperable and seamless data exchange among all public and private entities, laying the legal and institutional foundation for a trusted digital economy.

This landmark reform directly advances President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by accelerating digital transformation, strengthening national security, expanding financial and social inclusion, improving public service delivery and supporting the development of a secure Digital Public Infrastructure capable of driving innovation, economic growth and Nigeria’s aspiration of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.”

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It added that the new legal framework supports President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by accelerating digital transformation, strengthening national security, expanding financial and social inclusion, improving public service delivery and laying the foundation for a secure Digital Public Infrastructure capable of driving innovation, economic growth and Nigeria’s aspiration of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.

Explaining the rationale behind the legislation, the Commission said the NIMC Act of 2007 had become inadequate in addressing the realities of today’s digital environment, including electronic commerce, data protection and cybersecurity challenges. It said the new Act modernises Nigeria’s identity management framework, strengthens digital trust and positions the country to take advantage of opportunities in the global digital economy.

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Among the key provisions of the Act are stronger safeguards for personal data, formal recognition of both physical and digital identity credentials linked to the National Identification Number (NIN), the establishment of a General Multipurpose Card for identity verification, special identity measures for vulnerable populations, and stricter penalties for identity theft, impersonation and multiple registrations. The law also reinforces the principle of “One Person, One Identity” as the foundation of Nigeria’s identity management system.

According to NIMC, implementation of the Act will improve access to identity services for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, strengthen cybersecurity, facilitate seamless identity verification, enhance interoperability among government agencies and private organisations, reduce identity-related fraud, and promote digital innovation and ease of doing business.

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The Commission assured Nigerians that implementation of the law would be guided by transparency, inclusivity and professionalism, while reaffirming its commitment to protecting citizens’ personal data and advancing the country’s digital transformation agenda. It also commended President Tinubu, the National Assembly, the Minister of Interior, development partners and other stakeholders for their roles in the successful passage of the legislation.