President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Health Technology and Data Analytics Office (NHTDAO), a new coordinating platform designed to drive Nigeria’s digital health agenda, and appointed Dr. Obi Adigwe as its pioneer National Coordinator....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Health Technology and Data Analytics Office (NHTDAO), a new coordinating platform designed to drive Nigeria’s digital health agenda, and appointed Dr. Obi Adigwe as its pioneer National Coordinator.

The new office, which will be domiciled in the Office of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, is expected to serve as a meta-level structure for harmonising health data systems and strengthening coordination across Nigeria’s health sector.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, June 26, the NHTDAO will reinforce existing institutions rather than replace them.

“The NHTDAO will serve as a meta-level national platform for coordinating the country’s digital-health agenda,” the statement said.

“It will reinforce, not replace, the existing statutory functions of relevant departments and agencies,” it added.

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The office is also mandated to harmonise public and private sector health institutions, set operational standards, and implement the National Digital Health Architecture approved by the National Council on Health in November 2025.

Dr. Obi Adigwe, the newly appointed National Coordinator, currently serves as Director-General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD). He has previously led initiatives in artificial intelligence, translational research and technology transfer within the health sector.

The statement highlighted his role in coordinating major research and development projects, including a ¥300 million nanotechnology grant and an AFREXIMBank-backed project for Africa’s first Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) training facility. It also noted his involvement in securing an €18 million European Union grant, described as the largest in Africa for its thematic area.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Adigwe also led research efforts that reportedly helped clarify misinformation around COVID-related treatments.

The steering committee of the new office includes the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, who will serve as co-chair alongside the Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Mr. Olaniyi Yusuf. The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, will serve as alternate co-chair.

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Other members include senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, the National Health Insurance Authority, the National Information Technology Development Agency, presidential advisers, state health commissioners, and private sector representatives.

The presidency said the initiative is aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s transition to a secure, interoperable and data-driven health system.

“The President expects NHTDAO to accelerate Nigeria’s transition to a secure, interoperable and data-driven health system that improves outcomes for all citizens, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement said.