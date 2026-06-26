The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), has constituted a three-member caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the NBA Port Harcourt Branch following the expiration of the tenure of its executive committee....

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), has constituted a three-member caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the NBA Port Harcourt Branch following the expiration of the tenure of its executive committee.

In a statement issued on Friday, Osigwe said the decision became necessary after the branch failed to conduct elections within the constitutionally prescribed period, creating the need for an interim administrative structure.

The committee is chaired by Idris Abayomi Shehu, with Friday Azubuike serving as secretary, while Dr. Hilda Desmond-Ihekaire is a member.

According to the NBA President, the committee will administer the affairs of the Port Harcourt Branch pending the conduct of elections into the branch’s executive offices.

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He said the caretaker committee would also immediately function as the branch’s Electoral Committee and take all necessary steps to organise free, fair, transparent and credible elections in line with the NBA Constitution and the NBA Uniform Bye-Laws for Branches.

Osigwe added that the committee would work closely with the NBA First Vice President, who will provide oversight and guidance to ensure the successful execution of its mandate.

The caretaker committee is expected to assume office immediately, with effect from midnight on June 26, 2026.