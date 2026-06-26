The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Customs Administration of the Kingdom of the Netherlands have signed a joint declaration aimed at strengthening cooperation on trade facilitation, border security and the fight against transnational organised crime....

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Customs Administration of the Kingdom of the Netherlands have signed a joint declaration aimed at strengthening cooperation on trade facilitation, border security and the fight against transnational organised crime.

The agreement was signed in Brussels on Wednesday by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, and the Director-General of Netherlands Customs, Nanette Van Schelven, following a series of high-level engagements between the two administrations.

The declaration seeks to enhance collaboration in customs modernisation, intelligence sharing, compliance management, risk management, cargo clearance systems, supply chain security, capacity development and enforcement operations.

Both countries acknowledged Nigeria’s position as one of West Africa’s largest economies and an important trading partner of the Netherlands, stressing that stronger customs cooperation is essential for facilitating legitimate trade while combating illegal cross-border activities.

The agreement also addresses growing concerns over the trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, counterfeit goods, wildlife products and weapons, which both sides said require coordinated international action.

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Speaking after the signing, Adeniyi said the partnership would strengthen intelligence sharing, improve enforcement effectiveness and support efforts to secure international supply chains while promoting legitimate trade.

He described the declaration as a major milestone in the NCS’s international cooperation agenda and a reflection of the strong relationship developed between both customs administrations.

Van Schelven said Nigeria and the Netherlands face similar challenges in an increasingly interconnected global trading environment. She noted that closer collaboration would encourage mutual learning, strengthen operational capabilities and improve efforts to tackle transnational organised crime while supporting efficient and transparent trade processes.

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Under the declaration, both parties committed to expanding cooperation through the exchange of expertise, training and knowledge sharing, as well as the development of structured cooperation frameworks and future joint work plans aimed at improving border efficiency and promoting fair trade practices.

The agreement builds on a bilateral working visit by the Nigeria Customs Service to the Netherlands in October 2025 and a subsequent visit by a Netherlands Customs delegation to Nigeria in March 2026