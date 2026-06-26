The Lagos State Government has commiserated with the families of victims of the Alakija building collapse and warned residents against disregarding evacuation notices issued on distressed structures. This was contained in a post on X by the Lagos State Government on Friday. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga…...

The Lagos State Government has commiserated with the families of victims of the Alakija building collapse and warned residents against disregarding evacuation notices issued on distressed structures.

This was contained in a post on X by the Lagos State Government on Friday.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who spoke on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu while briefing journalists at the scene on Friday, said the tragic incident could have been avoided if occupants had complied with government directives.

According to Omotoso, emergency responders arrived at the scene immediately after the collapse, rescuing 27 people, while nine others lost their lives despite intensive overnight rescue operations.

He disclosed that the collapsed building had previously been identified as structurally defective and marked for evacuation.

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“As you can see, these buildings had been marked as distressed and people were asked to leave,” Omotoso said.

“Unfortunately, some residents returned after pretending to have moved out, leading to this tragic outcome.”

The commissioner said the state government would proceed with the demolition of other distressed buildings within the area to prevent similar incidents.

He also stressed that residents must prioritise their safety over economic interests, warning against the construction or occupation of buildings beneath high-tension electricity lines.

“It is not done in any civilised society. Such developments show disregard for safety regulations and contempt for the law,” he said.

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“Government will continue to clamp down on such violations.”

Omotoso further disclosed that investigations had commenced into the collapse, assuring that anyone found responsible would face prosecution.

Read Also: Lagos To Demolish Distressed Buildings Near Alakija Collapse Site

“The owners of the building are under investigation. Anybody found complicit in this tragedy will face the law,” he said.

“They will be prosecuted because no one is above the law.”

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He added that while most of those rescued sustained minor injuries, victims requiring further medical attention had been taken to hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency had earlier confirmed that 26 people were rescued alive after the three-storey shopping complex collapsed in the Alakija area on Wednesday, while eight others, including a baby girl, died in the incident.

Omotoso commended LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the police, the military, neighbourhood safety personnel and other emergency responders for their swift response.