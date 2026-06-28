A member of the House of Representatives, Kolawole Akinlayo, has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to uphold the provisions of Section 88 sub section 1 of the Electoral Act in determining the outcome of its primary election for Ekiti North Federal Constituency II. He insists the…...

A member of the House of Representatives, Kolawole Akinlayo, has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to uphold the provisions of Section 88 sub section 1 of the Electoral Act in determining the outcome of its primary election for Ekiti North Federal Constituency II.

He insists the declared winner, Mr Kunle Ibrahim is constitutionally ineligible to participate in the contest.

Mr. Akinlayo, who currently represents Moba/Ilejemeje/Ido Osi Federal Constituency made the call against the backdrop of his earlier petition to the party’s National Chairman and the National Assembly Appeal Committee challenging the outcome of the May 16 primary election.

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The lawmaker argued that adherence to the Electoral Act and the party’s constitution was critical to preserving the integrity of the APC’s internal democratic process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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The outcome of the appeal lodged by the legislator is expected to determine the APC’s flag bearer for the 2027 House of Representatives election in Ekiti North Federal Constituency II.