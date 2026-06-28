South Africa’s historic FIFA World Cup campaign came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday after Stephen Eustáquio struck deep into stoppage time to hand Canada a dramatic 1-0 victory in their Round of 32 clash. The tightly contested encounter appeared destined for extra time after both sides battled to a…...

South Africa’s historic FIFA World Cup campaign came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday after Stephen Eustáquio struck deep into stoppage time to hand Canada a dramatic 1-0 victory in their Round of 32 clash.

The tightly contested encounter appeared destined for extra time after both sides battled to a goalless first half and remained deadlocked for most of the second period.

Canada came close to breaking the deadlock before the interval and were convinced they had won a penalty after Richie Laryea went down inside the box. However, following a VAR review, the referee waved away the appeals, leaving the score at 0-0.

South Africa, making their first-ever appearance in the World Cup knockout stage, defended resolutely with captain Ronwen Williams producing key saves to frustrate the Canadians, while the backline repeatedly repelled waves of pressure.

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Just as extra time looked inevitable, Canada found the breakthrough in the second minute of added time. Midfielder Stephen Eustáquio delivered the decisive blow, scoring in the 90+2nd minute to send the North Americans into the Round of 16 and break South African hearts.

The victory keeps Canada’s World Cup dream alive as Jesse Marsch’s side progresses to the next round, while Hugo Broos’ men bow out after a memorable tournament that saw Bafana Bafana reach the knockout stages for the first time in their history.