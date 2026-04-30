The President of Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has backed the fourth-term re-election bid of Gianni Infantino as President of FIFA. The development was disclosed in a statement posted on the CAF official website on Thursday. According to the statement, the CAF President made the declaration while holding…...

The President of Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has backed the fourth-term re-election bid of Gianni Infantino as President of FIFA.

The development was disclosed in a statement posted on the CAF official website on Thursday.

According to the statement, the CAF President made the declaration while holding a meeting on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, in Vancouver, Canada, on the eve of the 76 FIFA Congress with the 54 CAF Member Associations.

The statement revealed that the CAF Member Associations agreed to support the re-election of Infantino for the period 2027-2031.

The statement reads, “CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe held a meeting on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, in Vancouver, Canada, on the eve of the 76 FIFA Congress with the 54 CAF Member Associations.

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“The CAF Member Associations unanimously agreed to support Gianni Infantino to be re-elected as President of FIFA for the period 2027-2031.”

Infantino, who took charge of FIFA in February 2016 following the departure of Sepp Blatter, is currently serving a four-year term that runs until 2027 after standing unopposed in the last election.

Infantino won the FIFA Presidency after a convincing win over Asian rival Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

The Swiss-Italian general secretary of UEFA got 115 votes in the second round of the election held at the FIFA Congress, while the Asian Football Confederation president got 88.

Infantino takes over the then-209-member, multi-billion dollar body from Sepp Blatter with world football’s image at an all-time low.

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Sheikh Salman, a member of the Bahrain royal family, was one of the first to congratulate his rival.

Having got 27 votes in the first round of the election, Prince Ali bin al Hussein of Jordan got just four in the second.

Infantino was re-elected in June 2019 by acclamation for a second term as FIFA president at the Congress of world football’s governing body in Paris.