The affected textbook is in the middle of a viral engagement between a mother identified as Mary Udoka and a book author, Ebhohimen Ayengbe. In a now-viral video, Udoka criticised a nursery school English textbook for what she described as violent content with no moral value. The mother of two…...

The affected textbook is in the middle of a viral engagement between a mother identified as Mary Udoka and a book author, Ebhohimen Ayengbe.

In a now-viral video, Udoka criticised a nursery school English textbook for what she described as violent content with no moral value. The mother of two questioned the suitability of a passage in the book, asking whether such material should be taught to young children under age five.

Her video, which has since been deleted on Instagram, drew widespread attention, particularly over a story titled “The Old Man and the Dog.”

In a Wednesday statement signed by Basirat Lawal, the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education said that it is investigating concerns raised in the viral video.

The ministry assured parents, guardians, educators, and the general public that immediate steps have been taken to investigate the matter, noting that the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, has directed the commencement of investigations into the matter.

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The Ministry explained that findings confirm that the textbook in question is not among the books reviewed, approved, or recommended by the Lagos State Government for use in public or approved private primary schools in the State.

The statement reads, “Preliminary findings indicate that the school featured in the video is located somewhere in Ojo Local Government, Lagos State. It stated unequivocally that the said textbook is not among the approved and recommended instructional materials authorised for use in public or approved private schools across the State.

“The name of the school and publisher have been identified for further investigation and appropriate actions. The public is hereby assured of qualitative foundational education for our children in the state.”

The statement further explained that the Education Ministry maintains a strict policy on the selection and approval of educational materials to ensure that all learning resources are age-appropriate, morally sound, and align with the educational standards and values of the State.

The statement added, “School administrators, proprietors, and teachers are again advised to adhere strictly to these guidelines to safeguard the moral and academic development of our learners.”

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Reacting to the development, the author of the book, Ebhohimen Ayengbe, condemned the claimant’s action, insisting that there’s nothing wrong with the story.

He explained that he provided his address and phone number in the book, where she could have reached out to him rather than taking to social media to discredit his work.

He said, “I’m not a social media type. The lady didn’t buy the book on social media; my number and address are on the book, she couldn’t get to me through any of those means, but she chose to go to social media to discredit my work and my book. She’s too small for me to explain to, she was not born when I started teaching; however, there’s nothing wrong with my book story.”

Her lawyer, Inebehe Effiong, who confirmed her invitation by the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, in a statement posted on X on Thursday, said they would honour it.

“Following the invitation and harassment of our client, Mrs Udoka Mary Queen, by the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, it is pertinent to disclose that we will be going to the police command today, Thursday, 30th April, 2026.

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“We will be reporting with our client as law-abiding citizens and out of respect for the institution of the Nigeria Police, not because we believe that Mary Queen committed any crime or that there’s a basis for the involvement of the police in this matter,” he stated.

Mr Effiong added that the author of the textbook, “who has instigated the police against our client, will have to justify his actions,” expressing hope that officers would respect her rights and handle the matter professionally.