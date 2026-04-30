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The African Democratic Congress has said Nigeria’s democracy is being tested as the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivers judgment on a key case involving its leadership crisis.

ADC said this via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

TVC News Online reports that the Supreme Court of Nigeria will today, April 30, 2026, deliver final judgments in the leadership disputes involving the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The ADC suit follows the de-recognition of the faction led by David Mark by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while the PDP appeal seeks to validate its 2025 national convention held in Ibadan.

Taking to its social media page, ADC described the moment as one in which “hope is on trial,” urging Nigerians to defend democratic values and ensure the country remains “a democracy of choices, not control.”

“Today is about Democracy. Today is about Nigeria. Hope is on trial — but hope will not fail. As the Supreme Court delivers judgment today, we are reminded that Nigeria must remain a democracy of choices, not control. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) stands as the voice of the people and the hope of the common man. No to a one-party system. Yes to democracy. Yes to Nigeria.”