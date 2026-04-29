The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the sale of Direct Entry (DE) application documents to 8th May 2026 from the earlier closing date. In a Wednesday statement posted on X by the JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the decision was taken as part of measures aimed at…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the sale of Direct Entry (DE) application documents to 8th May 2026 from the earlier closing date.

In a Wednesday statement posted on X by the JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the decision was taken as part of measures aimed at ensuring that no prospective Direct Entry candidates are denied opportunities to access tertiary education in Nigeria.

The statement reads, “As part of measures aimed at ensuring that no Direct Entry prospective candidate is denied the opportunity to access tertiary education in the country, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the sale of Direct Entry (DE) application documents to 8th May 2026 from the earlier closing date.”

According to the statement, JAMB also approved five additional registration centres for ease to ease Direct Entry application exercise.

The statement added, “In furtherance of its objective of expanding access to tertiary education, the Board had also approved five additional centres to register applicants for the Direct Entry exercise in areas with much pressure.”

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The approved centres includes

1. Centre for Open and Distance Learning (CODL), Mini Campus, University of Ilorin, Kwara State;

2. Bells University of Technology, Km 8, Idiroko Road, Ota, Ogun State;

3. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Centre 1, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State;

4. Prof. Usman E-Learning Centre, Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, Oyo State; and

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5. Human Development Initiatives (Grace House), No. 2, Iwaya, Sabo, Opposite Onike Girls Junior High School, Onike, Lagos State (to commence operations from Thursday, 30th April 2026)

JAMB further stated that Professional Registration Centres (PRCs) and Professional Testing Centres(PTCs) remain open to prospective candidates for the ongoing 2026 Direct Entry registration.