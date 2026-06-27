The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a planned maintenance exercise at its Kumbotso 330kV Transmission Substation in Kano, which will result in a four-hour power outage across parts of Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi and Yobe states on Sunday....

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a planned maintenance exercise at its Kumbotso 330kV Transmission Substation in Kano, which will result in a four-hour power outage across parts of Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi and Yobe states on Sunday.

The company disclosed this in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, on Friday, June 26.

According to the statement, the maintenance will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

TCN said the exercise is necessary to enable its contractor continue the ongoing upgrade of the 330kV Bus II jumpers and replace the existing 350mm² conductors with 800mm² conductors.

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The company explained that the project is aimed at strengthening the national transmission network and improving power reliability.

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The statement read, “The scheduled maintenance is to enable TCN contractor continue the ongoing upgrade of 330kV Bus II jumpers, replace the existing 350mm² conductors with 800mm² conductors in order to strengthen the transmission network and improve power reliability.”

As a result of the maintenance, the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), as well as parts of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) and Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), will be unable to receive bulk power supply for distribution to customers during the maintenance period.

The affected areas include Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states, as well as Azare in Bauchi State, Nguru in Yobe State and Gazaoua in the Republic of Niger.

TCN apologised to customers for the temporary disruption, stating, “TCN apologises for the inconvenience this will cause electricity consumers in the affected areas.”