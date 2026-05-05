Electricity supply will be temporarily disrupted in parts of Ibadan, Oyo State, after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) shut down a major transformer at its Ayede facility for routine maintenance. The outage, which affects customers under the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), is tied to the servicing of a…...

Electricity supply will be temporarily disrupted in parts of Ibadan, Oyo State, after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) shut down a major transformer at its Ayede facility for routine maintenance.

The outage, which affects customers under the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), is tied to the servicing of a 100MVA 132/33kV transformer, a move officials say is critical to sustaining grid performance.

In a statement issued by its General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the company confirmed that the maintenance window runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby notifies the public of scheduled maintenance of one of its 100MVA 132/33kV power transformers at the Ayede Transmission Substation on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.,” the statement read.

According to the company, the shutdown is part of preventive efforts aimed at avoiding faults and extending the lifespan of critical infrastructure.

“The maintenance exercise will enable TCN engineers carry out routine checks on the transformer to ensure continued optimal performance,” Mbah said.

As a result of the exercise, electricity supply will be suspended in the Express, Industrial, and Oluyole areas within the distribution network for the duration of the maintenance.

“Consequently, IBEDC will be unable to off-take electricity for its customers in Express, Industrial, and Oluyole areas today alone, within the stated period.”

TCN apologised to residents and businesses affected by the temporary outage, noting that the intervention is necessary to improve long-term service delivery.