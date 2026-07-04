Defending champions Argentina overcame a spirited challenge from World Cup debutants Cape Verde to secure a dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory and seal their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi opened the scoring for La Albiceleste, netting his seventh goal of the tournament…...

Defending champions Argentina overcame a spirited challenge from World Cup debutants Cape Verde to secure a dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory and seal their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for La Albiceleste, netting his seventh goal of the tournament to tighten his grip on the Golden Boot race.

Cape Verde fought back after the break, drawing level in the 59th minute and holding the South Americans through the remainder of normal time to force extra time.

Argentina restored their advantage just two minutes into the additional period through Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez.

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However, the resilient Blue Sharks responded again in the 103rd minute when substitute Lopes Cabral fired home a superb equaliser to keep their historic World Cup dream alive.

With penalties looming, Argentina found the winner in the second half of extra time after Cape Verde conceded a heartbreaking own goal, sending the reigning champions into the next round.

Despite the defeat, Cape Verde bowed out with their heads held high after pushing the 2022 world champions to the limit in their maiden FIFA World Cup appearance.

Argentina will now face Egypt in the Round of 16 as Lionel Scaloni’s side continue their bid to successfully defend the World Cup crown.