Egypt have booked their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Australia 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time in their Round of 32 clash on Friday. Emam Ashour gave Egypt the lead in the first half with a well-taken…...

Egypt have booked their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Australia 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time in their Round of 32 clash on Friday.

Emam Ashour gave Egypt the lead in the first half with a well-taken header, but Australia drew level in the 55th minute through a Mohamed Hany own goal. Neither side could find a winner in extra time, sending the tie to a penalty shootout.

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In the shootout, Egypt held their nerve while Australia missed crucial spot-kicks, allowing the Pharaohs to seal a 4-2 victory and advance to the last 16. The win marks Egypt’s first-ever victory in a FIFA World Cup knockout match, with a Round of 16 clash against the winner of Argentina and Cape Verde awaiting them.