The National Sports Commission (NSC) congratulates Nigeria’s para badminton star, Eniola Bolaji, on her remarkable gold medal victory at the Spiro Spathis Egypt Para Badminton International 2026, sealing an impressive back-to-back gold achievement on the international stage.

According to a Monday statement signed by Kola Daniel, Special Assistant on Media, Office of the Director General,

National Sports Commission (NSC), the championship was held from 13th to 18th of January 2026 at the New Capital Indoor Hall (The Club) in Cairo, Egypt.

The statement further revealed that the competition featured top para badminton athletes from around the world.

Reacting to the victory, the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, praised Eniola’s consistency and excellence.

“Eniola Bolaji continues to be a shining example of what is possible when talent meets discipline, hard work, and belief. Winning back-to-back gold at this level is no coincidence, it is a reflection of her dedication and Nigeria’s growing strength in para sports. The Commission will continue to support Nigeria’s athletes every step of the way, locally or internationally,” Olopade said.

Eniola’s latest success further cements her status as one of Nigeria’s finest para athletes and a worthy ambassador of the country on the global sporting stage.

The National Sports Commission applauds Eniola Bolaji for upholding excellence and flying the Nigerian flag high, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to supporting para athletes as they continue to excel globally.

Bolaji is Africa’s first Paralympic medalist in para-badminton and ranks as world number two and Africa’s number one.