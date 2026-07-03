The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has called for stronger collaboration between the Nigerian Army and the Rivers State Government to enhance national security and tackle emerging security challenges across the country. The call was made during a courtesy visit to Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalaye…...

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has called for stronger collaboration between the Nigerian Army and the Rivers State Government to enhance national security and tackle emerging security challenges across the country.

The call was made during a courtesy visit to Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalaye Fubara, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday as part of activities marking the 163rd Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL 2026). This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele.

Speaking during the visit, Shaibu said he was in Rivers State for the week-long NADCEL 2026 celebrations, which will culminate in the grand finale on July 6. He expressed appreciation to the Rivers State Government and its people for their support and hospitality, noting that the conducive environment created by the state contributed significantly to the successful hosting of the event.

The Army Chief also commended the state government for its continued support to the Nigerian Army, stressing that closer collaboration between the military, government and citizens remains essential to addressing contemporary security threats and protecting critical national assets.

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In his remarks, Governor Fubara thanked the Chief of Army Staff for selecting Rivers State to host this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

He commended Shaibu for what he described as the remarkable improvement in the security situation across the state since assuming office, noting that the enhanced security environment has contributed to increased oil production and economic growth.

The governor also acknowledged the Nigerian Army’s efforts in tackling insurgency, pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft.

Fubara reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Army in its operations to safeguard critical national infrastructure, strengthen internal security and promote Nigeria’s economic stability, while also pledging continued support for the successful hosting of NADCEL 2026 in the state.