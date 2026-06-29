The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, has dismissed reports suggesting there was an attempted security breach at its premises following gunshots heard near the institute on Sunday night. In a statement signed by the Head of its Public Affairs Department, Dr. Osime Samuel, the institute said…...

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, has dismissed reports suggesting there was an attempted security breach at its premises following gunshots heard near the institute on Sunday night.

In a statement signed by the Head of its Public Affairs Department, Dr. Osime Samuel, the institute said there was no attempt to breach its security perimeter and assured that all staff, participants and facilities remain safe.

“The Institute wishes to state unequivocally that there was no attempted breach of the Institute’s security perimeter, and all staff, participants and Institute facilities remain safe and secure,” the statement read.

NIPSS said it was working closely with relevant security agencies, which have maintained adequate security within and around the institution.

“The Institute is working closely with the relevant security agencies, which have maintained adequate security within and around the Institute. Consequently, normal academic, administrative and other activities at the Institute continue uninterrupted,” it added.

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The institute urged members of the public and the media to disregard rumours and refrain from circulating unverified information.

“Management urges members of the public and members of the press to disregard rumours and avoid the dissemination of unverified information. The safety and security of staff, participants and visitors remain the Institute’s highest priority, and all necessary measures are in place to ensure a safe and secure environment,” the statement said.