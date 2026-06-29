Nigeria’s world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, says she never doubted her ability to deliver despite competing in difficult weather conditions after storming to victory at the Paris Diamond League with another season-best time of 12.28 seconds. In a post by Making of Champions on its…...

Nigeria’s world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, says she never doubted her ability to deliver despite competing in difficult weather conditions after storming to victory at the Paris Diamond League with another season-best time of 12.28 seconds.

In a post by Making of Champions on its official X page following Sunday’s race, Amusan admitted she was unfazed by the warm conditions and remained focused on executing her race plan.

“I do not like the warm weather at all, but whatever the weather, I was going to come out here and kill it – execution was alright,” Amusan said.

The victory saw the Nigerian star equal her season’s best for the third time this year, continuing an impressive run of consistency that has strengthened her bid to reclaim the Diamond League title. She finished ahead of Americans Grace Stark and Alaysha Johnson in Paris.

Read Also: Tobi Amusan Breaks Meet Record, Wins 100m Hurdles in Rabat

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Reflecting on her current form, the former world champion expressed satisfaction at remaining injury-free and insisted she does not allow pressure to affect her performances.

“I am just happy being injury free. The pressure does not get to me.”

“I have grace, which is the very strong system around me and that finish line. So, I am never worried about pressure on the night,” she said.

Amusan also acknowledged that not every race unfolds perfectly but stressed that her mindset is to remain competitive regardless of the circumstances.

“My approach to the hurdles varies. Sometimes, you are thinking what has just happened? On other days, it is really sloppy and I still come out and run a fast time. I try to take a shot at every race,” she added.

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Looking ahead, the 29-year-old confirmed that her next outing will be at the Prefontaine Classic, although she is yet to finalise her competition schedule beyond that.

“I’ll be competing at the Prefontaine Classic next, but I am yet to decide where to race after that,” Amusan said.

Amusan’s triumph in Paris marked her second Diamond League victory of the 2026 season and further underlined her return to top form as she builds momentum ahead of the major championships later this year.