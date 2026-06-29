A total of 5,441 students have been shortlisted for the 2025/2026 Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) Scholarship and Bursary Award following the completion of the selection process. The announcement was made in a statement issued on Sunday by the Board’s Secretary, Dapo Oke, who said the successful applicants were selected from…...

A total of 5,441 students have been shortlisted for the 2025/2026 Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) Scholarship and Bursary Award following the completion of the selection process.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Sunday by the Board’s Secretary, Dapo Oke, who said the successful applicants were selected from more than 12,000 applications received after a rigorous screening and evaluation exercise.

According to the statement, 1,735 applicants qualified for the scholarship award, while 3,706 others were selected as beneficiaries of the bursary scheme.

The bursary beneficiaries comprise “2,026 candidates from Ogun West Senatorial District, 946 from Ogun Central and 734 from Ogun East.”

A breakdown of the Ogun West bursary beneficiaries showed that “308 candidates are from Ado-Odo/Ota, 302 from Imeko-Afon, 500 from Ipokia, 465 from Yewa North and 451 from Yewa South.”

For the scholarship category, “Ado-Odo/Ota produced 425 beneficiaries, Imeko-Afon 186, Ipokia 493, Yewa North 361 and Yewa South 270, bringing the total to 1,735.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Also:Windstorm Wrecks Homes, School Hostels in Jigawa As Authorities Promise Urgent Relief

The Board also disclosed that several applications were disqualified after irregularities were uncovered during the screening process.

It said applicants found to have submitted fake academic records, forged transcripts, unstamped results, fake local government identification certificates and other falsified documents were removed from the list.

“However, the Board discovered various irregularities and malpractices among applicants, including a wide range of applications from sandwich /part-time and students from private institutions not covered by the award’s operational regulations.

“A significant number of applicants submitted fake documents, including forged academic records, unverified transcripts, and results without institutional stamps. Many candidates had already graduated from their institutions, and some used fake local government identification certificates, leading to their disqualification,” the statement partly read.

It noted that successful candidates would be invited to the award ceremony on a date to be announced later, adding that further directives would be issued to facilitate the collection process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board congratulated the shortlisted beneficiaries and commended Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, for sustaining the scholarship and bursary initiative aimed at supporting students across Ogun State.